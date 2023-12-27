CEO Lei Jun announces Xiaomi EV technology launch on December 28: When and where to watch the livestream
Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, unveiled the Xiaomi EV Technology launch event on Christmas day, which will exclusively focus on technology with no introductions of new products.
Xiaomi has generated significant excitement in the market since its initial announcement about venturing into electric car manufacturing. Aligning with its earlier declarations, the Chinese giant has now officially revealed an end-of-year event dedicated to discussing the technological aspects driving its forthcoming electric vehicles.