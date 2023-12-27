Xiaomi has generated significant excitement in the market since its initial announcement about venturing into electric car manufacturing. Aligning with its earlier declarations, the Chinese giant has now officially revealed an end-of-year event dedicated to discussing the technological aspects driving its forthcoming electric vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, utilized X (previously known as Twitter) on Christmas day to unveil the Xiaomi EV Technology launch event. The event is set to take place on December 28 at 2:00 PM Beijing Time (11:30 AM IST). Moreover, the digitalstream of the launch event will be showcased on the Xiaomi's official YouTube channel.

Notably, Jun emphasized that the event will exclusively focus on technology, with no introductions of new products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To recall, Xiaomi has recently introduced its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, in China. The SU7 is an electric sedan, presented in two variations: one equipped with Lidar and the other without, reported HT Auto. The vehicle offers customers a choice between two powertrain options, namely Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The electric sedan is set to be available in three different variants upon its release: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

In the RWD variant, a sole electric motor will be situated on the rear axle, generating 295 bhp. Conversely, the AWD version will boast a higher power output of 663 bhp. The AWD drivetrain configuration comprises a 295 bhp electric motor on the front axle and a 368 bhp electric motor on the rear axle.

The more budget-friendly lower trims will feature LFP battery packs sourced from BYD, while the upscale variants with larger battery packs will be equipped with NMC battery packs from CATL. Due to the substantial weight of the battery, electric cars tend to be heavy, and theXiaomi SU7 reflects this with a curb weight of 1,980 kg for the base models and 2,205 kg for the top-end trim. The lower variants will achieve a top speed of 210 kmph, while the higher variants will reach 265 kmph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

