Xiaomi is set to unveil its debut electric vehicle (EV), the Xiaomi SU7, at its inaugural launch event dedicated to EV technology on December 28. Prior to the event, the Chinese company released a teaser on X, providing a sneak peek at the all-electric sedan.

The teased vehicle, named SU7, denotes "Speed Ultra," and it features Xiaomi's proprietary HyperOS operating system. The sedan showcases a sleek design in a grey color, complemented by five-spoke alloy wheels fitted with Michelin tires.

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, shared the initial official glimpse of the forthcoming Xiaomi SU7 on the X. The accompanying caption, "Hello, Xiaomi SU7 Welcome to Human x Car x Home," implies the seamless connection of the vehicle with smartphone and smart home accessories. Additionally, it has been also stated that the car will be equipped with the HyperOS operating system.

Xiaomi has generated significant excitement in the market since its initial announcement about venturing into electric car manufacturing. Aligning with its earlier declarations, the Chinese giant has now officially revealed an end-of-year event dedicated to discussing the technological aspects driving its forthcoming electric vehicles.

Jun, utilized X on Christmas day to unveil the Xiaomi EV Technology launch event. The event is set to take place on December 28 at 2:00 PM Beijing Time (11:30 AM IST). Moreover, the digitalstream of the launch event will be showcased on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel.

Notably, Jun has emphasized that the event will exclusively focus on technology, with no introductions of new products.

To recall, Xiaomi has recently introduced its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, in China. The SU7 is an electric sedan, presented in two variations: one equipped with Lidar and the other without, reported HT Auto. The vehicle offers customers a choice between two powertrain options, namely Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The electric sedan is set to be available in three different variants upon its release: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

