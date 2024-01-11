Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the prototype for its flying taxi dubbed S-A2 at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The world third-largest carmaker claims that the four wheeler vehicle marks the latest breakthrough in commercializing safe, efficient and affordable air travel. The latest eletric vehicle is being marketed as a commuter solution for urban areas with heavy traffic.

Supernal, Hyundai's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company, said that S-A2 build on the S-A1 vision concept which was unveiled at CES 2020. Supernal's chief technology officer Ben Diachun while explaining the concept said, “Supernal’s product concept vehicle is the result of the creativity and hard work of our world-class team. S-A2 is designed to take full advantage of emerging electric powertrain advancements that will define the next generation of aviation…From here, we will develop this concept into a revolutionary commercial product."

According to a Bloomberg report, Hyundai is aggressively pursuing air taxis having spent around $1 billion on Supernal since its founding two years ago. The South Korean company has also opened an engineering headquarter in California's Irine along with a new research and development facility in the same state. Hyundai is aiming to rollout it air taxis in the US first with plans to eventually expand it to Asia and Europe.

The Bloomberg report noted that Supernal will apply for certification of the latest vehicle in US by mid-2024 and start demonstrator flights by the year end. Moreover, the company is also planning to launch in 2028 after securing the neccessary requirements needed to enteer the market.

The new flying taxi is going to be a hybrid between a helicopteer and fixed wing plane and is claimed to be quiet, efficent and have zero-emission. The South Korean company claims that S-A2 will be able to cruise at 120 miles-per-hour (190kmph) at a 1500 ft altitue while operating “as quietly as a dishwasher".

