CES 2024: Hyundai unveils new electric air taxi, set to take off in 2028. Here's all you need to know
Hyundai Motor Group unveils prototype for flying taxi S-A2 at CES 2024, targeting urban areas with heavy traffic. Hyundai's S-A2 flying taxi is a hybrid between a helicopter and fixed wing plane, claiming to be quiet, efficient, and zero-emission.
Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the prototype for its flying taxi dubbed S-A2 at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The world third-largest carmaker claims that the four wheeler vehicle marks the latest breakthrough in commercializing safe, efficient and affordable air travel. The latest eletric vehicle is being marketed as a commuter solution for urban areas with heavy traffic.