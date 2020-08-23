During a strike by labor unions that crippled production at Fiat for over a month, he orchestrated a counterprotest by some 40,000 Fiat employees. White-collar and some blue-collar staff marched with managers through the streets of Turin, Fiat’s home city, demanding the right to work.

The next day, labor unions agreed to end the strike, which had been triggered by Mr. Romiti’s plan to shrink the workforce. More than 20,000 workers were furloughed and eventually left the company.

The Fiat CEO’s victory over the unions brought to a close a decade of lengthy strikes and sometimes-violent conflict between labor and capital in Italy. “It was the end of an era in terms of industrial relations," said Giuseppe Berta, a historian at Milan’s Bocconi University.

Mr. Romiti, who died Aug 18 at the age of 97, became an emblem of corporate Italy’s quest to modernize and escape from the social conflicts and economic crises that had shaken the country, like many others in the West, in the 1970s.

As the brusque right-hand man of Fiat Chairman Gianni Agnelli, Mr. Romiti forced Fiat’s unions to become more pragmatic and accept the need for leaner factories.

Fiat, and Italy, enjoyed their most recent decade of growth in the 1980s, before the new challenges of globalization eventually caught up with both.

Mr. Romiti was born in Rome in 1923, the son of a post-office worker. Later in life, he described a youth of poverty, often recalling how he had to walk to school because he couldn’t afford tram tickets. Once, he recalled in interviews, he stole a sack of flour from a train-station depot, while fighting off other hungry youths. “That flour was welcomed at home like manna," he told Italian daily Corriere della Sera and aides.

After studying economics in Rome, he rose during Italy’s postwar economic miracle to executive positions at companies including national airline Alitalia. He joined Fiat in 1974, becoming co-CEO soon afterward and sole CEO in 1980.

Together with Mr. Agnelli, the scion of Fiat’s founding family, Mr. Romiti revived the company’s fortunes with heavy job cuts and the launch of compact, practical cars such as the Uno and Panda, which proved popular with consumers across Europe.

Mr. Romiti, as Fiat’s chairman until 1998, was less successful at steering Fiat into a position of strength in the increasingly competitive global auto industry. He tried to diversify away from cars, turning Fiat into a conglomerate with interests in telecommunications, chemicals and insurance. His successors—notably Sergio Marchionne—abandoned that strategy and sought mergers in the auto sector to give the core business greater heft.

Italy was still reeling from years of social strife, domestic terrorism and oil-price shocks of preceding years. Managers at Fiat, Italy’s biggest private-sector employer, were frequent targets for far-left terrorist groups such as the Red Brigades.

“I had 60 people who were kneecapped," Mr. Romiti said in a 2010 interview, referring to the Red Brigades’ practice of shooting its enemies in the knees or legs. Mr. Romiti himself was the target of a kidnapping attempt and took precautions such as using different cars, times and routes to drive home from work.

His blunt, often bruising manner earned him the nickname “Il Duro," the tough guy, and contrasted with the smoother Mr. Agnelli, the epitome of Europe’s jet-set business elite. But his forcefulness and head for numbers served Mr. Agnelli’s aim of pushing through change at Fiat. He held Mr. Agnelli in deep respect, famously standing throughout his 2003 funeral service in a crowded church despite grumbling from those seated behind him.

After leaving Fiat, Mr. Romiti held other senior positions at publishing and construction companies, and set up the Italy China Foundation to promote relations between the two countries. He is survived by two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

