Cesare Romiti took on Fiat unions, revived car maker’s fortunes

Mr. Romiti was born in Rome in 1923, the son of a post-office worker. Later in life, he described a youth of poverty, often recalling how he had to walk to school because he couldn’t afford tram tickets. Once, he recalled in interviews, he stole a sack of flour from a train-station depot, while fighting off other hungry youths. “That flour was welcomed at home like manna," he told Italian daily Corriere della Sera and aides.