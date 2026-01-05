NEW DELHI: Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), the Centre's demand aggregation agency, wants the government to name it as nodal agency for tendering electric trucks under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, two people aware of the development said.
With e-bus tender done, CESL trains focus on electric trucks
SummaryConvergence Energy Services Ltd seeks to be designated as the nodal agency for electric truck tenders under the PM E-Drive scheme, which aims to promote electric mobility and related infrastructure.
NEW DELHI: Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), the Centre's demand aggregation agency, wants the government to name it as nodal agency for tendering electric trucks under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, two people aware of the development said.
