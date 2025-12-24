NEW DELHI: The Union government’s demand aggregation agency, Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), has discovered prices lower than earlier estimates for the massive 10,900 electric bus tender covering five cities under the PM E-Drive scheme, even as a dispute raised by Ashok Leyland's subsidiary OHM Global Mobility over its inability to bid remains unresolved.
CESL finds lower-than-estimated prices in 10,900 e-bus tender
SummaryThe Centre's Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) reported lower-than-expected prices in a 10,900 e-bus tender for five cities. PMI Electro Mobility is the largest winner, securing 5,120 buses. The tender progresses despite ongoing disputes and a shortage of trained electric bus drivers.
