CESL finds lower-than-estimated prices in 10,900 e-bus tender

PMI has a capacity to make 3,000 electric buses a year at its plant in Dharuhera, Haryana, which it is expanding to more than 15,000 e-buses by establishing an another plant in Neemrana. EKA has two plants in Pune, and is building a third one in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Its capacity by the end of this fiscal will reach 500 e-buses a month, or, 6,000 e-buses in a year. Olectra has a plant on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with a target to expand production capacity to 10,000 units a year by next year.