With the aim to boost electric vehicles (EV) adoption by strengthening charging infrastructure across the country, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marriott International to construct and operate EV charging infrastructure in the hotels managed, licensed and franchised by the Marriott International and its affiliates in India. Over the next two months, CESL will be installing EV charging units across 37 Marriott International hotels and will gradually expand to 100 hotels within one year.

Under this partnership, CESL will be entrusted with planning and implementation of the project including all costs and performance of all tasks required for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the charging units and related infrastructure.

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL said, “EVs are going to pave the way towards a green and sustainable future. Developing a sustainable landscape with strong supporting EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in electric vehicles and CESL is proud to be progressively spearheading initiatives to promote e-mobility in India. Our partnership will significantly enhance consumer convenience and we are expecting to reduce pollutants emission levels, leading to cleaner air and various public health benefits."

Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, South Asia, Marriott International Inc, said, "Marriott continues to be a leader in offering guest experiences that exceeds expectations and setting the standard for global sustainability targets within the hospitality sector. Our goal has always been to find and integrate leading environmental and social practices across all our hotels and business operations. In partnering with a like-minded organization like CESL we aim to enhance and strengthen our commitment towards sustainability, benefitting our business and the communities in which we operate. “Through this association, we are aiming to create a reliable and seamless charging experience for our guests," he added.

