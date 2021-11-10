CESL to install EV charging units across 37 Marriott International hotels

Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, South Asia, Marriott International Inc, said, "Marriott continues to be a leader in offering guest experiences that exceeds expectations and setting the standard for global sustainability targets within the hospitality sector. Our goal has always been to find and integrate leading environmental and social practices across all our hotels and business operations. In partnering with a like-minded organization like CESL we aim to enhance and strengthen our commitment towards sustainability, benefitting our business and the communities in which we operate. “Through this association, we are aiming to create a reliable and seamless charging experience for our guests," he added.