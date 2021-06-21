NEW DELHI: The government’s decision to give additional incentives on electric two-wheelers and mass procurement of electric three-wheelers and busses through Energy Efficiency Services Ltd will help bring down the cost of such vehicles on the ground and encourage higher adoption, said industry body Federations of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The trade body said government support for rapid deployment of electric vehicles for waste management, last-mile delivery operations of e-commerce companies and logistics will also help reduce pollution.

Earlier this month, the Centre announced a 50% increase in incentives for electric two-wheelers to Rs15,000 per kilowatt hour from Rs10,000 earlier. According to the new rules, the cap on incentives will be limited to 40% of the total price compared to the earlier cap of 20%. The ministry of heavy industries has also mandated Energy Efficiency Services to procure 300,000 electric three-wheelers for use by different government bodies and ministries. The public sector unit has been given the responsibility to procure electric buses for deployment across cities.

Electric vehicles are a great alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles for last-mile deliveries and have incredibly low running costs, of 40-50 paise per mm compared to cost of Rs3-4 per Km for diesel vehicles, making them more viable economically. Several fleet aggregators and e-commerce companies have voiced their commitment to onboard EVs for their last-mile logistics needs, a statement noted.

It added that aggregation will be the key in making affordable the upfront cost of electric three-wheelers and on a par with combustion engine counterparts.

“These measures will help reduce the cost of ownership difference between ICE engine vehicle and EV in two-wheeler segment and encourage consumer to adopt electric two wheelers. We also welcome the initiative to aggregate demand for buses and electric three wheelers, which will benefit the E3W designed for cargo solutions and we look forward to working with EESL, DHI and NITI Aayog to make this vision a great success," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chair, FICCI’s electric vehicle committee.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.