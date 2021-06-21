Changes in the Fame scheme will help push adoption of electric vehicles: Ficci

Earlier this month, the Centre announced a 50% increase in incentives for electric two-wheelers to Rs15,000 per kilowatt hour from Rs10,000 earlier. According to the new rules, the cap on incentives will be limited to 40% of the total price compared to the earlier cap of 20%. The ministry of heavy industries has also mandated Energy Efficiency Services to procure 300,000 electric three-wheelers for use by different government bodies and ministries. The public sector unit has been given the responsibility to procure electric buses for deployment across cities.