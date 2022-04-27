ChargeZone, an EV charging network company, has today announced that it is powering 500+ electric buses through its nation-wide network of 125+ Super-Fast DC points in cities such as Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Varanasi among others.

The company has undertaken this initiative in partnership with various state departments and has installed charging stations across key locations within each city, to ensure availability of energy for public transport, especially electric buses. The company will extend its network further in Chandigarh & Bangalore as well.

These charging stations are built under the CCS2 charging protocol. ChargeZone DC charging stations can power an electric bus with full charge upto 80% under 90 minutes, the company claims.

ChargeZone has been investing and developing large EV charging hubs for various e-mobility companies such as Ashok Leyland, Volvo-Eicher, GreenCell Mobility among others. The company also recently completed the electrification of over 1000 kms of National Highways in India, by installing a network of 20 unmanned, app driven, Superfast EV charging points along the Gujarat- Maharashtra National highway.

Apart from creating an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers, it has set-up up 1450+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, serving around 5000 EVs on a daily basis.

Kartikey Haryani, Founder & CEO, ChargeZone said, “As a part of our vision of creating a network of one million charging points by 2030, we have built an extensive network of electric bus charging stations to strengthen public EV charging infrastructure in the country. Our aim is to reduce tailpipe emissions in key cities across India and consequently bring down pollution in urban markets by encouraging the personal, public & commercial mobility segments to increasingly adopt electric vehicles as a mode of commute. In the long term, our mission is to achieve NET ZERO by bringing in renewable energy integration across our entire electric bus charging network and enable a faster transition to green mobility."