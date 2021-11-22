Chartered Bike to deploy over 2,000 electric bikes, 200 charging stations in Mumbai

Chartered Bike, a subsidiary of surface mobility firm Chartered Speed, on Monday said it will deploy over 2,000 electric bikes and 200 charging stations in the city over the next 3-6 months for various purposes. The e-bikes, which will be powered by Adani Electricity, can be accessed by delivery partners of all e-commerce, food aggregators and delivery platforms, the company said in a statement.

