Cheaper Teslas? China says ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet’

And indeed, a newer and less expensive Tesla is badly needed: Chinese EV makers are putting out cheaper and better cars at speed. The brutal price war that has been going on for more than a year there shows no signs of slowing down. BYD took the competition up a gear in February when it priced some of its plug-in hybrids at around $11,000, cheaper than equivalent gasoline-powered cars. Tesla responded by slashing prices by nearly $2,000 for its cars in China this month. Its Model 3 now starts at around $32,000 there.