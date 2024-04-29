Cheaper Teslas? China says ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet’

Investors are excited that more affordable Teslas are coming soon. But even cheaper electric vehicles from China are probably coming, too.
Investors are excited that more affordable Teslas are coming soon. But even cheaper electric vehicles from China are probably coming, too.
Despite enormous overcapacity, the largest Chinese automakers still have big cash cushions. And gross margins at BYD, China’s market leader, actually rose last year. That means the global EV price war will continue—and probably get worse.
Despite enormous overcapacity, the largest Chinese automakers still have big cash cushions. And gross margins at BYD, China’s market leader, actually rose last year. That means the global EV price war will continue—and probably get worse.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that it is accelerating the launch of more affordable models, ahead of the original plan for late 2025. Tesla’s stock jumped 14% last week despite its bad first-quarter results: falling deliveries, narrowing margins and a plunge in profit. Tesla’s shares are still down 32% this year.
And indeed, a newer and less expensive Tesla is badly needed: Chinese EV makers are putting out cheaper and better cars at speed. The brutal price war that has been going on for more than a year there shows no signs of slowing down. BYD took the competition up a gear in February when it priced some of its plug-in hybrids at around $11,000, cheaper than equivalent gasoline-powered cars. Tesla responded by slashing prices by nearly $2,000 for its cars in China this month. Its Model 3 now starts at around $32,000 there.
China, the world’s largest EV market, is of course important for Tesla and other automakers, but increasingly the country is also exporting its cars. Around half of cars sold in China in the first three weeks of April were new-energy vehicles, which include plug-in hybrids, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
Moreover, price cuts last year were partly offset by plunging costs of raw materials such as lithium and nickel. Deeper cuts this year could be more painful with more stable commodity prices.
Yet the price war will likely still drag on for a while. Goldman Sachs estimates that BYD makes around 8,100 yuan, the equivalent of $1,118, per car, compared with 2,600 yuan for the whole EV industry in China. That means BYD has room to cut prices 7% while still being profitable.
And further cost savings and better economies of scale may give the company even more leeway. BYD is vertically integrated, making its own batteries and even chips, which allows it plenty of ways to shave costs. BYD actually improved its gross margin to 20% last year, from 17% a year earlier.
And much of the rest of the industry will be able to endure the pain for some time, too. While smaller local brands often are unprofitable or surviving on government support, it is largely a different story for the largest national brands. Goldman says the top 13 listed Chinese automobile manufacturers, which represented 69% of the total passenger-car market, had 315 billion yuan of net cash at the end of 2023. Some of those are also state-owned.
Many Chinese EV makers will target exports, which command a price premium, to soothe the pain at home, especially since capacity has risen so fast over the past couple of years. Automobile manufacturing utilization rates fell below 65% in the first quarter, compared with 76% in the previous quarter.
Cheaper EVs are good news for consumers, and the green transition. But they are terrible news for most Western carmakers, especially those that are lagging behind.
Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com