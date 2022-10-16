Check and adjust wheel alignment of your car at home: Here’s how

Maintaining cars is necessary for their better performance. From engine to infotainment system, from power to range, everything is tracked on a regular basis. But usually, we neglect the wheels. It is not only about keeping the tires in healthy condition but keeping the wheel alignment right as well. A wheel that is not properly aligned can impact driving performance, fuel efficiency and in worse cases, safety.
Notably, considering how comfortably you are doing the dirty work, the vehicle alignment can be checked and adjusted at home as well. Here is a step by step guide on how to check the vehicle wheel alignments.
First, park the car on level ground with the tires straight ahead and the steering wheel at the centre position Jack up of the front wheels and secure the vehicle on jack stands. Then spray paint stripe on the tread while spinning the wheel. Try to keep the hand as steady as possible so that the line comes even on both tires. Now measure from line to line with the measuring tape level with the floor.
Now, move to the rear and measure the rear wheels. Ensure the tape is level with the ground and at the same distance above the ground as it was the front wheel reading. Now compare the two measurements to reveal the toe.
If the steering wheel is centre, adjust the tie-rods on each side the same amount. Now, steer the vehicle back and forth several feet a few times to transfer the adjustments to the tires. Then follow the entire process again to remeasure the toe. Repeat the process until the toe is within the required specification. Now, complete the adjustment by torquing the adjuster sleeve nuts to factory specifications.
How to check and adjust the wheel alignment of car at home:
STEP 1 Park the vehicle on level ground.
STEP 2 Keep the steering wheel at the centre position.
STEP 3 Jack up a front wheel and secure the vehicle on jack stands.
STEP 4 Spray paint a stripe on the tread while spinning the wheel and keep the hand steady.
STEP 5 Do the same on the other front wheel.
STEP 6 Measure from line to line with the tape level with the floor.
STEP 7 Perform the same on the rear wheels.
STEP 8 Compare the two measurements to reveal the toe.
STEP 9 Roll the car back and forth several feet a few times to transfer the adjustment to the tires, then re-measures the toe. Repeat the process until the toe is within the specification.
STEP 10 Torque the adjuster-sleeve nuts to factory spec to complete the adjustment.
