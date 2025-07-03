Check out 3 upcoming cars that might just steal your heart

The Indian car market is set to see multiple new car launches in the coming weeks. Several automakers will introduce vehicles across various segments, including both electric models and those with internal combustion engines (ICE). Some of these have already been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Here's a preview of the most eagerly awaited cars arriving in India soon.

MG Cyberster The upcoming highlight on Indian roads is the MG Cyberster, an electric sports car unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It claims to be the most powerful electric roadster from MG, featuring scissor doors, LED petal-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), LED headlamps, arrow-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED light bar, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it boasts a four-screen setup: dual 7.0-inch screens, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a standalone digital display for climate controls. Safety features include six airbags and Level-2 ADAS. Powered by a 77 kWh battery and dual electric motors driving all four wheels, it offers a claimed range of 443 km.

MG M9 Another highly anticipated electric vehicle is the MG M9, a luxury MPV that was also unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It sports a boxy design, projector LED headlights, eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, electric sliding doors, 19-inch alloy wheels, and networked LED rear lights. The interior features double digital displays, a single sunroof for front passengers, a panoramic sunroof for rear occupants, a three-zone climate system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and powered, ventilated seats with massage functions.

It will also feature a 360-degree surround view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level 2 ADAS system. Expect it to be equipped with a 90 kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor, offering a full-charge range of up to 430 km.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe The new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was globally unveiled in October 2024 and is scheduled for launch in India in July 2025. It will serve as BMW's entry-level model for this lineup. The latest version features a redesigned kidney grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and other updates.