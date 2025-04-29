1

MG Comet EV Blackstorm

MG has expanded its Blackstorm Edition lineup with the Comet EV Blackstorm Edition. Built on the top-tier Exclusive FC variant, this special edition carries a premium of ₹30,000 over the standard model. When utilising battery-as-a-service, the MG Comet EV is priced at ₹7.8 lakh, while the non-Baas variant costs ₹9.81 lakh (both ex-showroom). For the additional cost, the Comet EV Blackstorm features an all-black exterior accented by red highlights on the alloy wheels, bonnet branding, fog lamp garnish, skid plates and body moulding.

Blackstorm badges are affixed to the front fenders. The cabin continues to offer a white and grey design, with black seats and exclusive Blackstorm badging. Mechanically, it remains unchanged, powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 230 km. The feature and safety suite mirrors that of the standard model.