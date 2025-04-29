While vibrant colours dominate the automotive market, a dedicated group of buyers are captivated by the timeless allure of all-black cars. These dark shades exude a premium, understated elegance that many enthusiasts cherish. As a result, several automakers have developed special black editions that showcase an all-black exterior paired with matching dark-themed interiors. If you seek an elegant and stylish vehicle on a budget, here's a selection of affordable black edition cars currently available in India:
MG Comet EV Blackstorm
MG has expanded its Blackstorm Edition lineup with the Comet EV Blackstorm Edition. Built on the top-tier Exclusive FC variant, this special edition carries a premium of ₹30,000 over the standard model. When utilising battery-as-a-service, the MG Comet EV is priced at ₹7.8 lakh, while the non-Baas variant costs ₹9.81 lakh (both ex-showroom). For the additional cost, the Comet EV Blackstorm features an all-black exterior accented by red highlights on the alloy wheels, bonnet branding, fog lamp garnish, skid plates and body moulding.
Blackstorm badges are affixed to the front fenders. The cabin continues to offer a white and grey design, with black seats and exclusive Blackstorm badging. Mechanically, it remains unchanged, powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 230 km. The feature and safety suite mirrors that of the standard model.
Hyundai Exter Knight Edition
In July 2024, Hyundai unveiled the Exter Knight Edition, giving the compact SUV a bold blacked-out design both inside and out. This special edition displays blacked-out badges, alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, as well as black dashboard and seat upholstery, enhancing its striking aesthetics.
To introduce some vibrancy into the black, Hyundai incorporated red accents throughout the design, such as on the brake callipers, grille trim, AC vent highlights, and seat piping, adding a sporty touch. The Knight Edition is available in several colour options and comes exclusively in the higher SX and SX(O) Connect variants.
The starting price of the Hyundai Exter Knight Edition is ₹8.46 lakh, reaching up to ₹10.50 lakh (both ex-showroom). Mechanically and feature-wise, it stays consistent with the standard Exter.
Tata Altroz Dark Edition
Tata Motors is among the key automakers offering black or dark editions of regular models in India, with the Tata Altroz Dark being the most affordable model to receive this special treatment. The Altroz Dark Edition showcases an entirely black exterior and interior, featuring a black grille, alloy wheels, a matching cabin theme, and seat upholstery that enhance its stealthy appearance.
Subtle yet premium touches, including dark chrome accents on the grille and tailgate, a Dark Edition badge on the front fender, and embossed Dark branding on the seat backrests, further enhance this edition. The Altroz Dark Edition is available in XZ Plus S and XZ Plus S Lux variants, offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The range for the Tata Altroz Dark Edition starts at ₹9.50 lakh and goes up to ₹11 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition
Another Hyundai model featured is the Venue Knight Edition, with pricing starting at ₹10.35 lakh and reaching up to ₹13.57 lakh (both ex-showroom). Much like its smaller counterpart, this edition boasts an all-black exterior and interior. However, it distinguishes itself with copper-colored accents on the grille, steering wheel, and AC vents, creating an eye-catching contrast. Black seat upholstery is also highlighted with copper accents.
Available in higher-level S(O), SX, and SX(O) variants, this special edition retains all features from the standard trims. The SX(O) Knight Edition also includes an exclusive dual-camera dashcam. Under the hood, the Knight Edition offers both turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engine choices.
Tata Nexon Dark Edition
The Tata Nexon Dark Edition is available in multiple variants, including Creative, Creative Plus, Creative Plus S, Fearless, and Fearless Plus S. This edition adopts an all-black theme for both the exterior and interior, giving it a commanding road presence. It starts at ₹11.70 lakh and goes up to ₹15.60 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Prominent ‘Dark Edition’ badges on the front fenders signify its exclusivity, while the feature and safety suite aligns with that of the standard Nexon.