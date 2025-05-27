Check out how the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC differs from the Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its 400 cc lineup in India with the launch of the Scrambler 400 XC. This new variant serves as a more adventurous alternative to the standard Scrambler 400 X, catering to riders who desire more than just urban cruising. With improved styling, off-road-oriented features, and ready-to-ride accessories, the XC seeks to redefine factory-built trail capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Design The Scrambler 400 XC creates a striking visual impact. Triumph has provided it with cross-spoke tubeless wheels, which are not only visually appealing but also durable on rough terrain. A beak-style front mudguard and colour-matched flyscreen contribute to its unique, rally-inspired design. To safeguard essential components, the XC includes extra crash protection around the engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further distinguishing it from its counterpart is its colour selection. Riders can opt for vibrant options such as Racing Yellow, Storm Grey and Vanilla White.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Engine Both models are powered by the same mechanical foundation. A 398 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine drives both, producing 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. With a broad torque spread and smooth throttle response, the engine excels in both city traffic and on dusty trails. The chassis and suspension setup is consistent across both motorcycles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Accessories and What truly differentiates the XC is its factory-installed accessories. Unlike the standard 400 X, which can be customised after purchase, the XC comes equipped with essentials like an alloy sump guard and engine crash bars already in place. These features not only enhance value but also provide riders with peace of mind when tackling unpaved paths.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Pricing At ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Scrambler 400 XC is priced ₹27,000 higher than the 400 X. However, for adventure enthusiasts, this cost is justified by its included enhancements and capability to explore straight from the showroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}