Chetak Technology Ltd today inaugurated its newly built EV manufacturing plant at Akurdi, Pune. In October 2019, Chetak marked its return in an all-new electric avatar. Since then, the new Chetak has rapidly expanded its sales and service network to nearly 30 cities in India.

With over 14,000 Chetaks sold, the company has more than 16,000 bookings in the pipeline. This newly inaugurated EV unit can manufacture 500,000 electric two-wheelers per annum.

Chetak Technology Ltd and its vendor partners will be investing nearly ₹750 crores in this new EV manufacturing plant. The plant is spread over half a million square feet and is expected to generate employment for 11,000 people. Co-located with a R&D centre, CTL’s Akurdi facility is all set to be transformed into a major hub for the design, development, and manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman, Chetak Technology Ltd., said, “Chetak is the original ‘Make in India’ superstar, which won hearts worldwide. True to those designed-and-built-in-India roots, the electric avatar of Chetak is born out of our strong R&D, deep understanding of products & consumers, and decades of manufacturing expertise. Today on the 84th birthday of Bajaj Auto’s late Chairman Emeritus Shri Rahul Bajaj, we have delivered on our commitment to commission this centre of excellence for Chetak by June 2022. This focused, integrated and agile facility is intended to power the Chetak’s ride back to the future."