Chetak inaugurates EV manufacturing unit at Akurdi, rolls out first electric scooter1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 07:20 PM IST
- This EV unit can manufacture 500,000 electric two-wheelers per annum
Listen to this article
Chetak Technology Ltd today inaugurated its newly built EV manufacturing plant at Akurdi, Pune. In October 2019, Chetak marked its return in an all-new electric avatar. Since then, the new Chetak has rapidly expanded its sales and service network to nearly 30 cities in India.