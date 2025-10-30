China greenlights rare earth exports for 4 Indian companies
Summary
- China’s decision to approve the rare earth magnet export applications of four India-based companies offers some relief to domestic automakers and electronics firms following months of Beijing’s export ban. Overall, about 30 applications from India are still awaiting China’s approval.
Tokyo/Mumbai: Four Indian companies have secured China’s approval to import rare earth magnets, six months after the neighbouring country with a stranglehold on the global supply of these critical minerals banned their exports.
