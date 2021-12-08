BEIJING : China’s car sales declined for the sixth straight month, as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks in the world’s biggest auto market hit retail, even as shortages of chips and components eased.

Sales of passenger cars in November fell 12.7% from a year earlier to 1.82 million vehicles, the China Passenger Car Association said Wednesday. January-November sales rose 6.1% compared with the same period last year, the association said.

Although car production has been recovering, Chinese consumer spending has been weak in the past months amid growing headwinds against the economy, and the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could add uncertainties to the market in the coming months, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the association.

SAIC Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its overall November sales declined 6.6% from a year earlier, while sales of its joint venture with Volkswagen AG dropped 16.5% and those with General Motors Co. fell 7.9%.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that its China sales declined 3.1% year over year last month, with those of its Lexus brand plummeting 43.9% due to component shortages. Honda Motor Co.’s China sales slid 20.2%, while Nissan Motor Co.’s slumped 27.0%, the companies said.

In November, China’s sales of new-energy vehicles—including electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles—more than doubled from a year earlier to 378,000 vehicles, the association said.

Tesla Inc. sold 52,859 made-in-China vehicles last month, 40.0% of which were exported to other markets, data from the association showed.

BYD Co. said it sold more than 90,000 new-energy vehicles in November. XPeng Inc., Li Auto Inc. and NIO Inc. all delivered more than 10,000 vehicles last month.

