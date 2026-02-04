China bans hidden car door handles in EVs to help rescue people in a crash; rules take effect in 2027

China has banned hidden car door handles on electric vehicles (EVs), making it easier to rescue people from car crashes.

The rules, which will take effect starting in 2027, will require car doors to be opened mechanically from either side, such as by lifting a handle. The move follows international scrutiny after several deadly incidents have been reported, including two fatal crashes in China, where power failures were suspected to have stopped doors from being opened in Xiaomi EVs.

What do the new rules say? According to a post on Weibo, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Monday, 2 February, said the new rules would require vehicles to be designed "such that users can mechanically open car doors using the exterior handles" in the event of a disaster like a battery fire.

As for the interior door handles, which often lose functionality "under certain circumstances", the new rules would require mechanical releases to be located where they are "not obstructed by other parts of the car and visible" to the passenger."

Who will be affected by the new rules? The new regulation will affect global automakers that sell vehicles in China, requiring them to redesign their vehicles to comply. However, it won't affect the US domestic market. Both China and the US are massive auto markets, but they do operate in separate spheres.

Tesla made hidden door handles popular This futuristic design was first popularised by American carmaker Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk. Following Tesla's lead, many carmakers introduced electrically powered, hidden door handles. These door handles stay flat against the vehicle's exterior until they detect a driver approaching and then pop out. Automakers favour the design both for its looks and aerodynamics, but it introduced a vulnerability: the handles can malfunction after a crash or a battery failure.

'Fatal' flaw In September 2025, a Bloomberg report revealed that, in case of an emergency, Tesla's electrically powered doors could become impossible to open from the outside, forcing responders to break windows to rescue survivors. Following safety concerns, Tesla's chief designer told Bloomberg that the company was working on redesigning them.

Safety regulator steps in Following reports flagging concerns over passenger safety, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) commenced an investigation into reports of the 2021 Tesla Model Y car door handles failing to open from the outside. Speaking to NPR, the agency's spokesperson said that they do not comment on "open investigations" and added that they were also looking into an electronic or battery issue involving the Dodge Journey. The spokesperson further said that the safety regulator had forced recalls in the past for this kind of issue.

The safety regulator is also evaluating a petition to investigate a similar complaint related to the Tesla Model 3, whose interior door releases can pose a hazard in the event of a crash or battery failure. Although a manual release exists, several drivers have flagged the issue of locating it in emergencies.

Fatalities linked to hidden door handles Both of these handle designs have been linked to fatalities. According to Bloomberg, 15 deaths were associated with crashes in which Tesla doors would not open, including some cases where they could not be opened from the inside.

Companies with unique door handle designs Tesla is not the only carmaker following this design. According to Consumer Reports, in the US, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, and Volvo all offer electric door handles on some of their models.

The list also includes carmakers in China, where "almost all" top EV makers of the country have models with retractable handles.

Pressure mounts for the US Amid China's push for safer cars, pressure has now also been mounting on the US to address these concerns. Apart from the NHTSA investigation, last month legislation was introduced in the House that required automakers to include fail-safe manual releases on car door interiors and a method for rescue workers to get inside the vehicle from the exterior.