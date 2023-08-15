China Evergrande’s EV Unit to Get Cash Injection From Dubai Automaker

The electric-vehicle unit of beleaguered property developer China Evergrande Group is getting a $500 million cash injection from a Dubai-based automaker, which will take a big stake in the company.

NWTN, which went public on the Nasdaq Stock Market last year after merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, said it will acquire roughly 28% of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. It will also gain the right to nominate most of the Hong Kong-listed company’s board members.

The investment will help Evergrande’s fledgling auto business fund its factory production, which was delayed when the Chinese real-estate company slid into financial distress in 2021 and defaulted on its debts. The EV business, also known as Evergrande Auto, said the investment by NWTN was “the only viable fundraising plan currently available to the company to satisfy its imminent funding needs."

NWTN is run and controlled by Alan Nan Wu, a businessman who started an EV company called Iconiq Motors in 2016. It has an electric-vehicle assembly plant in Abu Dhabi and subsidiaries in China. The company reported no revenue from 2020 to 2022.

Before Evergrande’s liquidity crisis, the developer’s founder and Chairman Hui Ka Yan had mapped out audacious plans for the auto business. He once predicted that it would surpass Tesla and become the world’s largest EV maker by 2025.

Instead, Evergrande Auto has struggled to get its business off the ground and gain traction in China’s highly competitive EV market. The company’s revenue from vehicles and vehicle-component sales was just $8.4 million last year.

Last month, Evergrande Auto said it had delivered more than 1,000 of its Hengchi 5 model as of the end of May this year, after suspending production for that model in April and resuming it in May. It also said in July that it was looking to raise about $500 million through equity or debt financing.

Evergrande Auto’s market capitalization, which topped the equivalent of $80 billion in April 2021, was $2.4 billion as of Tuesday’s close of trading in Hong Kong. Its shares surged at the market’s open after the company disclosed the new investment but closed just 1.8% up for the day.

The EV business said on Monday that it has also struck an agreement to convert some of its loans into new shares, which would be held by lenders including its parent company and Hui. Evergrande’s stake in the unit will drop to about 47% from 59% currently, after the loan conversion and capital injection from NWTN. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Evergrande, once one of China’s biggest home sellers and the world’s most indebted developer, in March struck a debt-restructuring deal covering $19 billion in bonds following lengthy negotiations with international creditors. Holders of the developer’s foreign debt could choose to swap their holdings into new long-term debt, or take some principal losses and get a mix of shorter-term bonds and equity-linked notes backed by shares of Evergrande or two of its listed subsidiaries, including Evergrande Auto.