China Evergrande’s EV Unit to Get Cash Injection From Dubai Automaker
Summary
- Chinese property developer’s auto business says NWTN’s $500 million investment would help it meet funding needs
The electric-vehicle unit of beleaguered property developer China Evergrande Group is getting a $500 million cash injection from a Dubai-based automaker, which will take a big stake in the company.
