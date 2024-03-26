China files WTO complaint against US over electric-vehicle subsidies
SummaryBeijing says rules that require vehicles to use parts from specific regions to quality for subsidies are discriminatory and distorted fair competition.
China filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act, saying that it was discriminatory and distorted fair competition.
