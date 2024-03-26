China files WTO complaint against US over electric-vehicle subsidies

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law in August 2022, consumers in the U.S. won’t be able to claim a $7,500 clean-vehicle tax credit if they purchase cars containing battery components from a “foreign entity of concern" starting in 2024. The policy will extend to the minerals that go into battery components in 2025. The move was seen by industry players as a way to reduce China’s role in the U.S. EV industry supply chain.