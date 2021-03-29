China helped rev up, and then slow down, the global commodities boom
- Prices of industrial metals that go into batteries and electric vehicles have fallen from records, as China eases buying and oversupply worries grow
Nearly a yearlong bull run among industrial metals is faltering this month as the unwinding of a massive stimulus in China slows demand, underscoring the increasingly pivotal role its state-led economy plays in global commodity booms.
China last year put some $500 billion in state investment to prop up its pandemic-pummeled economy. The stimulus drew massive imports of everything from crude oil to steel. With Beijing wanting to be a global leader in clean energy, many in the resources industry viewed the boom as the start of a yearslong growth arc, or “supercycle," especially among metals crucial to electrification and batteries.
