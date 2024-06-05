China is no longer an open road for German carmakers

Indeed, Chinese car dealers are in pretty bad shape. Faced with a brutal price war, they have no choice but to offer deep discounts to customers. For example, gross profit margins on sales of new cars for Meidong, a dealer for brands such as Porsche and BMW, fell to negative 0.6% in 2023, compared with a positive 6.8% in 2021. The Hong Kong-listed company has lost 94% of its value from its peak in 2021. Eventually this will mean the automakers will have to offer more rebates and cut into their own margins.