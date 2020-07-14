China is racing ahead of India in adopting EVs

The bulk of EVs in India happen to be two-wheelers. India had about 600,000 electric two-wheelers as of March 2019, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) report titled Global EV Outlook 2020. In 2019-20, 152,000 units of electric two-wheelers were sold, taking the number to a little more than 750,000 units. When it comes to cars, as of end 2019, the world had 7.2 million electric cars, a 40% jump over 2018, according to IEA. India had only 0.07% or a little more than 5,000 of these. China is the world leader when it comes to EVs, whether we talk about cars or two-wheelers.