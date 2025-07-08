China June Car Sales Hit Record for the Month on Subsidy Boost

June is typically a slow period for car sales in China as the warmer weather kicks in but last month bucked that trend, with buyers seeking to take advantage of a government trade-in subsidy before it was suspended in key cities pushing transactions to a record.

Retail vehicle sales touched 2.1 million in June, a 7% increase from the previous June peak of 1.9 million in 2022, China’s Passenger Car Association said Tuesday. Wholesale and production figures also hit record highs for the month.

The strong growth during a traditional off-peak season shows that the trade-in subsidy, which provides a 20,000 yuan rebate for newer model cars, made a large contribution to domestic consumption, the PCA said. Some 70% of personal car purchases utilized the sweetener.

In mid-June, some provinces including Guangdong, Henan and Zhejiang stalled the program ahead of its planned end in December as funds ran short. Would-be buyers hearing that news may have been prompted to make their car purchases quicker.

The intensity of price cuts and promotions this year has also reduced greatly, particularly over the past two months, PCA said, another factor that could have spurred consumers to get in faster. Only 14 new-energy vehicle models had their sticker price discounted in June. Discounts were deeper for regular combustion engine cars.

The practice of heavy discounting has garnered greater scrutiny, with officials convening a meeting of major electric vehicle makers last month to warn against unreasonable price cuts. PCA forecasts that automakers will continue striving to keep prices stable over the rest of the year by maintaining a steady rhythm of production, it said Tuesday.

With assistance from Bingyan Wang.

