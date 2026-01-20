China makes a move on lithium; will Indian EV makers suffer?
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 20 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The phased withdrawal of China's export rebates and rising lithium costs threaten to push up battery prices for Indian electric vehicle makers.
KOCHI : A quiet policy shift in Beijing is threatening to push up electric vehicle (EV) prices in India, just as the EV industry's tax edge over combustion engines begins to fade.
