China makes a move on lithium; will Indian EV makers suffer?

Impact

Any increase in battery prices due to the withdrawal of rebates could force major EV scooter and car makers in India to raise vehicle prices, if they choose to pass on the impact. This comes at a sensitive moment for the sector: the tax differential between EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles has already narrowed after the reduction in GST on ICE vehicles from 28% to 18% in some categories. EVs, which are generally more expensive than ICE scooters and cars, are taxed at 5% to aid adoption.