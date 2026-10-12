China proposes ban on foldable car screens, reiterates hidden door handle ban in new safety rules

China is proposing stricter vehicle design and safety rules that would ban foldable and flexible displays, restrict certain seat functions while driving and reinforce the ban on fully concealed door handles. The government's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), along with three other ministries, released a draft on Saturday to strengthen vehicle approval processes and mitigate safety concerns associated with the latest developments in the automotive industry.

The idea is to make sure that cutting-edge car modifications are properly tested before hitting the market. The draft also includes tougher rules for driving assistance systems, smart cockpits and software updates. Public comments on the proposed rules will be accepted until 10 November, the government said.

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China reinforces door handle safety rules The proposed rules reiterate the existing prohibition on fully concealed door handles that China already has. Vehicles are required to have mechanical door handles on both the inside and outside, according to the MIIT-mandated national safety standard published on 2 February. The standard will come into effect on 1 January 2027, and previously approved models will have until January 2029 to undergo the necessary modifications.

The technical guidelines accompanying it would stipulate that door handles have mechanical backups and sufficient space for users to use them. Soft-close doors would have to be fitted with anti-pinch protection and also have a manual opening device in case of a power failure or malfunction.

Foldable screens and moving seat functions face restrictions The draft aims to ban foldable and flexible screens in cars. Automakers would also have to evaluate the driving safety, reliability and crash safety of their central infotainment screens, large displays and complex head-up displays.

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Technical measures would have to be installed on the seats to ensure that they cannot be used in zero-gravity, swivel or seat-to-bed modes during a vehicle's active movement. Some of the most important functions, such as lights, windscreen wipers, and defogging, would need physical controls as well as digital interfaces.

The proposal also prevents passengers from directly controlling major safety functions such as doors, hoods, and headlights using their voice or other new forms of interaction while the car is in motion.

Stricter testing and approval requirements for automakers The draft requires passenger cars to undergo at least 30,000 kilometres of reliability testing. The testing of environmental adaptability will be conducted for at least one year and will include two winters and one summer, with a variety of vehicles tested across several configurations.

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Automakers would also have to validate driver assistance systems, autonomous driving features, smart cockpit technologies and over-the-air software updates in actual vehicles. Proposed requirements would include incoming inspections of batteries, motors and electronic controls as critical hardware and software.

As of 1 January 2027, new vehicle applications with novel design elements would require extra technical information, safety and environmental data and reports. All currently approved models would have to provide additional documentation on 1 July 2027. For models that have not been recalled but are unsafe, manufacturers would have to cease production and voluntarily recall them.

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China steps up vehicle Quality oversight The proposal comes as MIIT Vice Minister Xin Guobin pointed out on 26 August that some vehicles, with rough designs, have been introduced without proper validation. The next day, four government agencies announced a year-long Vehicle Quality campaign to address intelligent connected vehicle safety, manufacturing capabilities, and production compliance.

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The latest draft aims to introduce design validation and safety testing as part of the vehicle approval process and to stipulate that vehicle manufacturers must state the limitations of new technologies, but not overpromise their capabilities.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.