China's rare earth magnet policy: Foreign auto firms win export approvals, their Indian units are kept on hold
While China has resumed exports of its rare earth magnets, applications by domestic auto manufacturers—including by subsidiaries of multinational companies that have received approvals for their foreign arms—remain stuck.
New Delhi/Mumbai: India’s auto industry has flagged to the government that while China is approving rare earth magnet exports to other countries, applications from India remain stuck, said three industry executives in the know.
As a result, India’s production of conventional and electric vehicles could be hit as early as this month if China doesn’t resume exports of its rare earth magnets to the country soon, auto industry representatives told the secretary of the ministry of heavy industries on 29 May.
China has a near monopoly on rare earth magnets, which are essential for manufacturing electric-vehicle motors and other auto components.