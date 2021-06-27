China’s electric car capital has lessons for the rest of world

“At the beginning, people had many concerns about EVs, such as safety or the convenience of charging," Gou Yi, a deputy chief at Liuzhou’s branch of the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, said in an interview. “What we did was to make sure our citizens felt it’s very comfortable to use EVs. People have realized how economical and easy electric cars are, and how much cleaner our air has become after more and more EVs hit the roads."