China’s Electric-Vehicle Makers Face EU Antisubsidy Probe
Kim Mackrael ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:02 PM IST
SummaryThe antisubsidy investigation opens a new front in the battle for leadership of the global clean-technology industry.
BRUSSELS—The European Union is launching an antisubsidy investigation into China’s electric-vehicle makers, opening a new front in the battle for leadership of the global clean-technology industry.
