China’s EV champion is coming for your gas powered cars, too

BYD advertised its price cut with the slogan “Bi You Di," which means “cheaper than gasoline" in Chinese, but is also a play on its name, which stands for Build Your Dreams. The models in question are plug-in hybrids, which are usually cheaper than pure EVs due to smaller batteries. But the gambit is still significant because they are now explicitly competing with gas-powered cars head on. BYD’s move has already forced other automakers to follow suit—both foreign and domestic.