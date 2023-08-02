China's EV giant BYD under scanner for alleged tax evasion in India on imported car parts2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Warren Buffet-backed Chinese automaker BYD is being investigated in India for underpaid taxes on imported car parts.
Warren Buffet-backed chinese automaker BYD is currently under investigation in India due to allegations of underpaid taxes on imported parts used in the assembly and sale of its cars in the country, as reported by two sources familiar with the matter.
