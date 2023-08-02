India taxes fully built electric cars at 70% or 100% based on the vehicle's value, but levies 15% or 35% on imported car parts assembled locally into EVs. However, these lower rates only apply when parts like battery packs or motors are imported without being mounted on a vehicle chassis. According to one source, BYD did not meet these conditions, making it liable for the higher tax rates of 70% or 100%, depending on the car's value.