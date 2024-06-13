China’s EV makers saw Europe tariffs coming, and many already have a plan
Selina Cheng , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Jun 2024, 05:53 PM IST
SummarySome manufacturers have already started building factories in Europe, and others are looking to export there from other countries.
HONG KONG—Chinese electric-vehicle makers, increasingly a global force, have been bracing for months for the prospect of hefty tariffs in Europe, one of their most promising markets. When that day arrived on Wednesday, many were prepared.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less