China’s EV makers saw Europe tariffs coming, and many already have a plan

For others such as Great Wall Motor, which hasn’t made major inroads in Europe, the prospect of increased tariffs has prompted a tactical retreat. Great Wall, which has a joint venture in China with BMW, said last month that it would close its European headquarters in Germany, three years after opening it. Europe’s EV market has become “increasingly challenging," and the prospect of what it described as “numerous uncertainties in the future" means that Great Wall will stick to supporting its existing distributors and customers on the continent while turning its focus to exploring new markets, it said.