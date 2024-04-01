China's SAIC Motor plans job cuts at GM, VW and EV units amid automotive industry challenges, increased competition
SAIC's planned reductions include slashing 30% of jobs at SAIC-GM, 10% at SAIC Volkswagen, and over half at its Rising Auto EV arm, sources told Reuters.
Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC Motor intends to significantly reduce its workforce at its joint ventures with General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VW), as well as at its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Reuters reported citing sources.
