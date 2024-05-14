Chinese EV maker Leapmotor aims to enter India in partnership with Stellantis
The company will bring in two EVs—a small electric city car called T03 and a D-segment sports utility vehicle (SUV) C10 to its international markets, including India, Leapmotor International said.
New Delhi: Chinese startup Leapmotor aims to launch its electric vehicles (EVs) in India as part of a global joint-venture partnership it has with European automotive group Stellantis in its bid to expand its presence in international markets, the two companies said on Tuesday.