After launching the gold-plated Ola S1 Pro Sona edition, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal received backlash online regarding scooter quality. Users emphasize the need for enhanced reliability over additional features amidst ongoing build concerns.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is once again in the line of fire online for the quality of his company's electric scooters. The homegrown EV maker had recently launched the Ola S1 Pro Sona edition with 24 carat gold plated accents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the launch, Bhavish made a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) in a bid to promote the new electric scooter. In one such post, the Ola CEO posted a picture of S1 Pro Sona Edition surrounded by personnel with smartphones or cameras in their hands and captioned it, saying “The new celebrity in town"

Netizens poke fun at Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola S1 Pro gold plated scooter: Social media users soon took digs at the Ola CEO over the customer service experience of the company while also raising doubts about the new electric vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user on X while taking a sarcastic take on the S1 Pro Sona edition wrote, “Guys, Christmas has been delayed!! Santa was coming on the flagship Ola S1 Pro scooter and it started malfunctioning for no reason."

“Build quality is the matter of concern in OLA even though price is affordable. There is no need for new features and it’s better to make the existing features bug free." added another user

“A new toy in town for people to break and burn in front of the sales showroom and service facilities." Yet another user added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user questioned why Ola did not prioritize their existing users, noting, “When are you going to look after your normal customers? Your only focus is to sell new scooters and don't care about servicing the old ones."

Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition The S1 Pro Sona Edition retains the same core specifications as the standard model. It is equipped with an 11 kW mid-mounted motor, offering a top speed of 120 km/h and a range of 195 km on a single charge. Key features include a 34-litre boot, cruise control, hill hold, reverse mode, navigation via Ola maps, and auto-turn-off indicators.