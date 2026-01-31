Citroen Aircross becomes dearer. Here's how much buyers have to pay now

Citroen Aircross has become costlier by up to RS 45,000 as part of the French car manufacturer's price revision move that has impacted multiple models of the brand, including the Basalt and C3. The Citroen Aircross now costs between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

This latest price revision for the Citroen Aircross, along with other models of the automaker in India, came in the light of the rising input costs, owing to the reasons like increased cost of critical raw materials, inflation, fluctuation in forex rates, etc.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Aircross, here is a quick and comprehensive view of the revised variant-wise price list and the spectrum of price hike for each variant of the model.

Citroen Aircross goes dearer by ₹ 45,000

Citroen Aircross: Old vs new prices Variant New price (ex-showroom) Difference Old price (ex-showroom) You 5S MT ₹ 8.49 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 8.29 lakh Plus 5S MT ₹ 9.97 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 9.77 lakh Plus 7S Turbo MT ₹ 11.57 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 11.37 lakh Max 5S Turbo MT ₹ 12.42 lakh NA ₹ 12.42 lakh Max 7S Turbo MT * ₹ 12.80 lakh ₹ 35,000 * ₹ 12.35 lakh Max 5S Turbo AT ₹ 13.57 lakh NA ₹ 13.57 lakh Max 7S Turbo AT * ₹ 13.94 lakh ₹ 45,000 * ₹ 13.49 lakh * Includes price of the mandatory 360-degree camera

The Citroen Aircross now costs between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, in contrast with the old pricing of ₹ ₹8.29 lakh- ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen has increased the prices of all the trims of Aircross, except the recently introduced Max Turbo five-seater trim. Price of this trim remains unchanged. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, which are priced at ₹12.42 lakh and ₹13.57 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.