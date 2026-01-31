Subscribe

Citroen Aircross becomes dearer. Here's how much buyers have to pay now

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Aircross, here is a quick and comprehensive view of the revised variant-wise price list and the spectrum of price hike for each variant of the model.

HT Auto Desk
Published31 Jan 2026, 06:06 AM IST
The Citroen Aircross has become costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000.
AI Quick Read

Citroen Aircross has become costlier by up to RS 45,000 as part of the French car manufacturer's price revision move that has impacted multiple models of the brand, including the Basalt and C3. The Citroen Aircross now costs between 8.49 lakh and 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

This latest price revision for the Citroen Aircross, along with other models of the automaker in India, came in the light of the rising input costs, owing to the reasons like increased cost of critical raw materials, inflation, fluctuation in forex rates, etc.

If you are planning to buy the Citroen Aircross, here is a quick and comprehensive view of the revised variant-wise price list and the spectrum of price hike for each variant of the model.

Citroen Aircross goes dearer by 45,000

Citroen Aircross: Old vs new prices
VariantNew price (ex-showroom)DifferenceOld price (ex-showroom)
You 5S MT 8.49 lakh 20,000 8.29 lakh
Plus 5S MT 9.97 lakh 20,000 9.77 lakh
Plus 7S Turbo MT 11.57 lakh 20,000 11.37 lakh
Max 5S Turbo MT 12.42 lakhNA 12.42 lakh
Max 7S Turbo MT * 12.80 lakh 35,000 * 12.35 lakh
Max 5S Turbo AT 13.57 lakhNA 13.57 lakh
Max 7S Turbo AT * 13.94 lakh 45,000 * 13.49 lakh
* Includes price of the mandatory 360-degree camera

The Citroen Aircross now costs between 8.49 lakh and 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, in contrast with the old pricing of 8.29 lakh- 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen has increased the prices of all the trims of Aircross, except the recently introduced Max Turbo five-seater trim. Price of this trim remains unchanged. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, which are priced at 12.42 lakh and 13.57 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The highest price hike has been slapped to the top-spec seven-seater Max Turbo trim, which comes priced at 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), after receiving a 45,000 price hike, which includes the cost of the 360-degree surround view camera that is installed at the dealership level.

