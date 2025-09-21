Citroen Aircross X may follow Basalt X, teased ahead of imminent launch. What's on offer?

Citroen India has released a new teaser for the Citroen Aircross X, which is slated for the festive season launch. The teaser hints that the upcoming model will follow the Citroen Basalt X in terms of some interior detailing and features. With pre-bookings already open for the SUV, the French automaker is expecting to fetch a sales spike during this festive season, buoyed by the introduction of the Basalt X and Aircross X.

The Citroen Aircross X will be the third car from the automaker to receive the X badge. Also, this will be the largest of the lot to get the badge. Post its launch, the auto company is expected to introduce an update for the Citroen eC3, though an X package that is yet to be confirmed.

Citroen Aircross X: What's to expect? The Citroen Aircross X will receive new upholstery compared to the standard model, as well as front ventilated seats, which are available in the Citroen Basalt X as well. The SUV will also get a new green paint scheme, which has been teased through the teaser video. Other design elements and features that will be available in the Citroen Aircross X will include a full LED lighting package across the exterior, cruise control, and an optional 360-degree surround view camera. Interestingly, the top-spec trim will come with Citröen's new Cara AI voice assistant.