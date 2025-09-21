Citroen Aircross X may follow Basalt X, teased ahead of imminent launch. What's on offer?

Citroen India has released a new teaser for the Citroen Aircross X, which is slated for the festive season launch. The teaser hints that the upcoming model will follow the Citroen Basalt X in terms of some interior detailing and features. With pre-bookings already open for the SUV, the French automaker is expecting to fetch a sales spike during this festive season, buoyed by the introduction of the Basalt X and Aircross X.

The Citroen Aircross X will be the third car from the automaker to receive the X badge. Also, this will be the largest of the lot to get the badge. Post its launch, the auto company is expected to introduce an update for the Citroen eC3, though an X package that is yet to be confirmed.

Citroen Aircross X: What's to expect? The Citroen Aircross X will receive new upholstery compared to the standard model, as well as front ventilated seats, which are available in the Citroen Basalt X as well. The SUV will also get a new green paint scheme, which has been teased through the teaser video. Other design elements and features that will be available in the Citroen Aircross X will include a full LED lighting package across the exterior, cruise control, and an optional 360-degree surround view camera. Interestingly, the top-spec trim will come with Citröen's new Cara AI voice assistant.

Citroen Aircross X: What not to expect? Don't expect any mechanical changes from the Citroen Aircross X, as it would retain the same powertrain setup as the standard model. In that case, the power and torque outputs will remain unchanged. It will get power from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated turbocharged petrol motors. Transmission choices will include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed automatic unit, depending on the variant.