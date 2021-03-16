Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be entering the Indian SUV market soon. The company has announced that they will be conducted a launch event on 7 April, according to an HT Auto report. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is expected to be priced aggressively.

The new SUV has been open for pre-bookings since last month. The is accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹50,000. Customers can book the car through any of the La Maison Citroen showrooms, in their respective city or online on www.citroen.in.

At the front, the SUV gets double chevron design. The rear lights feature four rectangular 3D LED modules. On the interior, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets a high driving position, 8-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital cluster. The SUV uses grey grained leather and graphite cloth.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's gets three independent adjustable rear seats of the same width. The seats get multiple reclining positions and the ability to slide up to 150 mm.

The SUV also gets a panoramic glass sunroof in the Shine variant. The sunroof is powered by dual electric motors with an inbuilt auto-reverse safety function.

In terms of features, the car gets Unique Grip Control System with multiple drive surface options, blind-spot monitoring system, park assist feature, foot-operated electric tailgate, engine start & stop function, 12.3-inch digital driver display, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with phone mirroring function, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 177PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV gets a stop-start function for increased fuel efficiency. The company claims the SUV can provide fuel efficiency of 18.6 km/litre.

Interested buyers who pre-book the SUV can get 5 years or 50,000kms complimentary maintenance. This customer offer will be valid only till April 6, 2021, according to Citroen.

